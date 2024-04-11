Zey Zey Grill
Featured Items
- Beef Doner Wrap$13.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla lettuce and tomato.
- Beef Doner Plate$21.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- LAHMACUN (TURKISH PIZZA)$7.99
Ground beef blended with pepper, tomato, parsley, and fresh herbs on thin crust dough
Sandwiches
- Chicken Doner Pita Sandwich$10.99
Thin slices of chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with choice of your toppings inside of a pita pocket. Served with Fries
- Beef Doner Pita Sandwich$11.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.
- Beef Doner Wrap$13.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Doner Wrap$12.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla with lettuce and tomato
- Hamburger$7.99
- Kofta Pita Sandwich$13.99
Entrees
- Beef Doner Plate$21.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Chicken Doner Plate$17.99
Thin slices of marinated chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Kofte Kebab Plate$17.99
- Kibbeh (Stuffed Meatballs) - 3pcs$11.99
Kibbeh is the Turkish version of the famous Middle Eastern dish called "Kibbeh".
- Iskender$23.99
- Beef Dumplings(Kayseri)$12.99
- Beef Dumplings(Uzbek)$12.99
- Islim Kebab$16.00
Flatbreads
- LAHMACUN (TURKISH PIZZA)$7.99
Ground beef blended with pepper, tomato, parsley, and fresh herbs on thin crust dough
- ANATOLIAN PIDE WITH MINCED BEEF$18.95
Turkish Flatbread with Minced Beef
- PIDE WITH CHEESE$14.99
Turkish flat bread topped with cheese
- PIDE WITH SOUJUK$15.99
Turkish Flatbread with Cheese and Soujouk
- PIDE WITH MINCED BEEF$18.95
Turkish Flavorful Flatbread pizza with minced beef.
- PIDE WITH GROUND BEEF$18.95
Turkish flat bread topped with ground beef
Drink
Desserts
- Antep Baklava 1Lb$13.99
- Midye Baklava 1Lb$13.99
- Sutlac-Turkey Rice Puding$7.00
- Cream Flavored Filled Cocoa Biscuit Cake- Krem Aromali Dolgulu Kakaolu Biskuvili Kek$7.50
- Double Chocolate Cake$7.50
- Carrot Slice-Havuç Dilimi Baklava$7.50
- Roll With Pistachio-Fistikli Dürüm Baklava$12.00
- Mussel Shape With Pistachio-Midye Baklava$10.00
- Künefe-Knafeh$9.00
- Tiramisu-Coffee Chocolate Ladyfingers$8.00
- Trileçe-Tres Leches Cake$8.00
- Square Shape With Pistachio-Fistikli Kare Baklava$10.00
- Raspberry Cake-Ahududulu Kek$7.50
- White Chocolate Pistachio Cake-Beyaz Çikolatali Fistikli Kek$7.50
- Oreo Cake$7.50
- Forest Fruit Flavored Cake-Orman Meyveleri Aromali Kek$7.50