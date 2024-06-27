2x points now for loyalty members
Zey Zey Grill
Featured Items
- Beef Doner Wrap
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla lettuce and tomato.$9.99
- Beef Doner Plate
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.$13.99
- Lahmacun - Turkish Pizza
Ground beef blended with pepper, tomato, parsley, and fresh herbs on thin crust dough$5.99
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Beef Doner Pita Sandwich
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.$6.99
- Chicken Doner Pita Sandwich
Thin slices of lightly seasoned chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.$5.99
- Hamburger$5.99
- Chicken Doner Wrap
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla with lettuce and tomato$8.99
- Kofta Pita Sandwich$6.99
- Pita Falafel Sandwich$5.99
Entrees
- Iskender$14.99
- Beef Stew Plate$13.99
- Chicken Doner Plate
Thin slices of marinated chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.$12.99
- Kofte Kebab Plate$12.99
- Beef Dumplings(Kayseri)$12.99
- Meatball Stew Ghivetch$14.99
- Beef Stew Ghivetch$14.99
- Chicken Stew Ghivetch$14.99
- Meatball with Cheese Ghivetch$14.99
Flatbreads
- Flatbread with Cheese
Turkish flat bread topped with cheese$9.99
- Flatbread with Beef
Turkish Flavorful Flatbread pizza with minced beef.$13.99
- Turkish Meaty Flatbread
Turkish Flatbread with Minced Beef$13.99
- Flatbread with Soujouk
Turkish Flatbread with Cheese and Soujouk$9.99