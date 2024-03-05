Zey Zey Grill
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Chicken Doner Pita Sandwich$10.99
Thin slices of chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with choice of your toppings inside of a pita pocket. Served with Fries
- Beef Doner Pita Sandwich$11.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato.
- Beef Doner Wrap$13.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Doner Wrap$12.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie served in a tortilla with lettuce and tomato
- Hamburger$7.99
Entrees
- Beef Doner Plate$21.99
Thin slices of lightly seasoned beef cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Chicken Doner Plate$17.99
Thin slices of marinated chicken cooked on a slowly revolving rotisserie, served with rice, salad and homemade pita bread.
- Kofte Kebab Plate$17.99
- Kibbeh (Stuffed Meatballs) - 3pcs$11.99
Kibbeh is the Turkish version of the famous Middle Eastern dish called "Kibbeh".
- Iskender$23.99
Flatbreads
- LAHMACUN (TURKISH PIZZA)$7.99
Ground beef blended with pepper, tomato, parsley, and fresh herbs on thin crust dough
- ANATOLIAN PIDE WITH MINCED BEEF$19.00
Turkish Flatbread with Minced Beef
- PIDE WITH CHEESE$18.00
Turkish flat bread topped with cheese
- PIDE WITH SOUJUK$18.00
Turkish Flatbread with Cheese and Soujouk
- PIDE WITH MINCED BEEF$19.00
Turkish Flavorful Flatbread pizza with minced beef.
- PIDE WITH GROUND BEEF$19.00
Turkish flat bread topped with ground beef